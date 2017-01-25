class="single single-post postid-211006 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Committee to investigate Senator Ernie Chambers’ residency

BY Associated Press | January 25, 2017
Home News Regional News
Committee to investigate Senator Ernie Chambers’ residency
State Sen. Ernie Chambers, of Omaha, works in the Legislative Chamber in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The Legislature's Executive Board is set to hear arguments Wednesday over whether longtime Nebraska Sen. Ernie Chambers actually lives in the north Omaha district he represents. Chambers' critics have argued over the years that he actually lives in Bellevue, an Omaha suburb. Chambers has provided phone and utility bills and home ownership records showing he lives in Omaha. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nebraska lawmakers plan to investigate whether the state’s longest-serving senator lives in the district he represents.

The Legislature’s Executive Board decided Wednesday to form a seven-member committee to address a complaint filed by Sen. Ernie Chambers’ 2016 election opponent.

John Sciara of Omaha lost the 2016 race by more than 6,000 votes, but he says he may still find a seat in the Legislature by proving Chambers lives in Bellevue. Chambers’ district is based in north Omaha.

Sciara may have missed a deadline to file the challenge, leading some lawmakers to say the committee first must determine whether his challenge is valid. He says his complaint and the $5,000 deposit he had to pay to cover any costs came in within a 40-day window.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments