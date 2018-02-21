Community celebrates ribbon cutting for new Cobblestone Hotel

Local community and business leaders today celebrated the ribbon cutting and open house for the new Cobblestone Hotel in Gering.

Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman says the official ceremony culminates three years of hard work with the investors to get the project complete.

Kaufman says the hotel will be a great anchor for the downtown and its revitalization effort, helping to bring visitors to the community and fulfill the vision of Gering and its merchants . With more hotel rooms available Kaufman says it will enhance the Civic Center and set the tone for community and economic development going forward Kaufman says it should also help people plan visits to see the Western Nebraska Pioneers as they play their inaugural season this summer at Oregon Trail Park.

The hotel will have 54 rooms, including suites for special and extended stays. It will also have a bar that can seat 10 people next to an extended lounge that serves as a hot breakfast area in the morning. The facility also has a conference room that can seat 90 people.