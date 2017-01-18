Community invited to participate in developing EWC presidential profile

The Eastern Wyoming College Board of Trustees is beginning the search for a new president and are committed to offering the community opportunities to provide input.

Members of the community are invited to participate in a community forum to provide suggestions on the presidential profile.

This open forum will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017, 4:30-5:30 pm. Dr. Walt Nolte, EWC’s search consultant will be on campus conducting the forum. The forum will be held in the Dolores Kaufman Boardroom, Tebbet Classroom Building, Room 274.

Please take this opportunity to share your thoughts and ideas. If you are unable to participate in person, but would like to provide feedback, please email your comments to:

presidential.search@ewc.wy.edu .

For more information please contact Holly Branham, Search Liaison at 307.532.8303.