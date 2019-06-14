Community Members Get First Look At Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center

Hundreds of community members got a first look at the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center and Judy Chaloupka Theater at Western Nebraska Community College Thursday evening.

Tours of the newly completed facility included all of the backstage, choir and orchestra areas as well as the new theater itself.

Theatre West kicks off their 2019 summer repertory season tonight with “Forever Plaid”, and a grand opening for the Judy Chaloupka Theatre will be held tomorrow evening (Sat) at 6 p.m.

Theatre West traveling Children’s show will perform and afterwards guests are invited to stay and watch tomorrow evening’s performance of Forever Plaid.

Meanwhile, work continues on the new Learning Commons and the Howard P. Olsen Student Success Center.

A ribbon cutting for the entire $17.33 million Scottsbluff Campus Main Building renovation is planned for the afternoon of August 15th.