Community Pharmacy Offering a Year of Free Children’s Vitamins

Community Pharmacy hopes to make 2019 a healthier year for children by offering a year’s supply of free vitamins from Health Mart® for children ages 2 through 12.

Families who register at Regional West Community Pharmacy will receive one free 30-count bottle per month of Health Mart® Children’s Chewable Multi-Vitamins every month during 2019 for each child that is enrolled in the program.

“This is a valuable benefit made possible through our association with Health Mart®, said Michelle Smith, RP, Community Pharmacy operations manager. “We encourage parents to take advantage of this unique opportunity to receive free vitamins for their children throughout the year.”

The free vitamin program is available to all families at no cost or obligation.

To enroll in the free children’s vitamin program, visit Community Pharmacy at Regional West Medical Plaza South during regular business hours and fill out the registration form. Return once a month for a free bottle of vitamins.

Community Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 9 to 6; Saturdays 9 to 2; and Sundays 1 to 5.

For more information about the free children’s vitamins program, call Community Pharmacy at 308-630-1900.