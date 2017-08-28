Company sues state of Wyoming over rent

The owner of a commercial building in Cheyenne has filed a lawsuit against the state of Wyoming over payment of rent.

The Voss Family Limited Partnership filed the lawsuit last week in Laramie County District Court.

The company contends the state owes it more than $930,000 in rent. The state has rented office space in Cheyenne to temporarily house various state offices while the state Capitol complex is renovated.

The offices rented from the Voss Family are occupied by Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Murray, State Auditor Cynthia Cloud, State Treasurer Mark Gordon and their staff.

The lawsuit seeks the immediate eviction of the state officials and nearly $1.5 million in compensation.

Officials with the state were not immediately available to comment.