Congressional candidate Kirk Penner making stops in Scottsbluff today

A Nebraska businessman running for Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional seat makes a campaign stop here in the Panhandle.

Kirk Penner of Aurora held a meet and greet this morning at the Scottsbluff Runza to talk with locals about the issues facing our country.

He says health care and the national debt are some of the biggest complaints he hears when he campaigns across the vast 3rd District.

Penner says America is on its way to $30 trillion in debt, and Congress needs to get that under control.

“We are spending $15 million to train cashiers for Wal-Mart in Mexico… the U.S. Government doesn’t need to be doing that,” explains Penner. “So when people say there is no place to cut- there are hundreds of billions of dollars of waste in Washington D.C., but you have to have that willingness to expose it- and I have that willingness.”

Penner also vows not to become a career politician.

“I’m going to go ten years- five terms- and go home. I don’t have to go climb the political ladder.”

Penner and U.S. Senate candidate Todd Watson will be hosting a meet and greet tonight from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Scottsbluff and they encourage people to come out and learn more about their platforms.