Congressman Adrian Smith announces birth of first child

Congressman Adrian Smith, who represents Nebraska’s vast,

rural 3rd District, is a new father.

The Gering native and his wife, Andrea, announced the birth of their son, Ezekiel Stephen Smith, on Friday afternoon. It is the couple’s first child.

Smith posted a picture of the newborn on Twitter, and tweeted Friday that “Mom and Zeke are both doing well.”

The 46-year-old Smith was first elected to Congress in 2006. Smith serves on the powerful House Committee on Ways and Means, and is chairman of the Subcommittee on Human Resources. He’s also a member of the Subcommittee on Health.