Congressman Smith hosts town hall meeting in Harrisburg

Congressman Adrian Smith is back in the district visiting constituents, and had a nice coffee stop discussion at Laura Lee’s Double L Country Store in Banner County.

Residents from Banner, Kimball and Scotts Bluff County were on hand for Wednesday morning’s laid back meeting, and people asked the Third District Representative about the issues facing us locally, as well as on the national level.

Topics included the debt ceiling, health care, mounting tensions over North Korea, and the national pilot shortage, which is affecting our local regional airport.

Smith said he is hopeful that this week’s selection of SkyWest to take over Scottsbluff’s Essential Air Service provides the Panhandle with reliable service.

Congressman Smith will again visit constituents on Thursday, but in the eastern part of the district, with schedlued stops in York and Arnold.