class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291723 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Conservatives rally behind pay raise for Nebraska lawmakers

BY Associated Press | February 19, 2018
Home News Regional News
Conservatives rally behind pay raise for Nebraska lawmakers

Six years after Nebraska voters rejected a pay increase for state lawmakers, a fresh crop of senators is asking again.

A legislative panel will review a proposed ballot measure Wednesday that would set lawmaker salaries at half of Nebraska’s median household income, currently about $28,000.

Nebraska lawmakers now earn $12,000 a year before taxes, placing them among the nation’s lowest-paid state legislators. Some conservative lawmakers and groups that once opposed an increase say they now support the idea because they’re struggling to recruit new legislative candidates.

Supporters say the raise would help diversify a Legislature dominated by retirees, lawyers, business owners, and those who are young and childless.

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha says increasing pay would allow more working people to run for the Legislature.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments