Construction begins on planned Cobblestone Hotel in downtown Gering

Construction has begun on the planned Cobblestone Hotel in downtown Gering.

Bri-Mark Builders Job Site Superintendent Dale Albin says four to ten workers will be preparing the pouring of foundation walls as the six to eight month construction process starts. Albin says Bri-Mark, Cobblestone’s designated contractor, is coming to Gering from Guerney, where a two story hotel was recently completed. The hotel in Gering will be a three story building with 54 rooms.

Albin says Bri-Mark will be trying to use local sub-contractors and suppliers, but when they can’t workers will be brought in from Wisconsin. Albin says there probably won’t be more than a dozen people working at the site at one time.

Albin says Cobblestone has 76 hotels across the nation.