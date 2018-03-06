Construction underway for graduate student housing

Construction on two new housing facilities is underway at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff.

The need for a dormitory to house summer graduate students is a real one, said Jack Whittier, Director of the UNL Panhandle Extension District.

“We explored various options and ultimately arrived at building two six bedroom facilities for graduate students and visiting scientists,” Whittier said.

While the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is struggling with budget cuts to its programs and even considering closing colleges. Whittier said no tax money is being used to fund the construction of the housing facility.

“Over the course of years, when we had renters in the Elliot Building, one of which was the nursing school, we tucked money away, which is being used to pay for the buildings,” he said.

With summer approaching the buildings are expected to be full of graduate students, who will work with extension researchers.

The facilities when complete will each be a 2,500-square-foot, single-story structure. Each will have six bedrooms, six baths, a kitchen-commons area, and laundry area for 12 students.

The extension used local businesses for construction including, Rusch’s General Contracting, Family Built Homes in Gering, Studio One Engineering, and Jack Baker and Associates, all other subcontractors were also local.

Whittier adds to help furnish the housing units, a campaign is currently underway through the University of Nebraska Foundation led by Darla Heggem.

To learn more on making a donation, contact Heggem at darla.heggem@nufoundation.org or 308-641-1446.