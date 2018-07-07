Construction Work to Begin on US-385 Near Bridgeport

Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday on a seven mile stretch of Highway 385 and and 2 mile stretch of Highway 26 near Bridgeport.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says Simon Contractors Inc. of Scottsbluff has the $500,000 contract.

Work will include extending the center turn lane, pavement repair, asphalt placement, pavement marking, earth shoulder construction and seeding. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane with a 12-foot restriction, and maintained with a pilot car and flaggers.

On US-26 in Bayard, from 8th Street to 16th Street, the pavement markings delineating driving and turn lanes will be moved to accommodate the traveling public. The anticipated completion date is late August.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously through construction zones and to expect delays.