Contract approved for installation of new flooring at SHS main gym

Athletes and physical fitness students at Scottsbluff High School will hopefully notice fewer issues with the flooring in the main gym following replacement that will start next month.

The Scottsbluff School Board last week approved a contract for a new wood floor after ongoing issues with the current flooring, which has included more expansion and contraction than expected, noise from floor movement and deflection causing issues with the floor finish.

District Facilities Director Randy Scott tells KNEB News FLR Sanders will be installing a flooring system similar to that which was present in the gym before the expansion project. “We’re hoping that, going back to the original specified system, knowing the experience we’ve had at the high school originally, in the auxiliary gym and at Bluffs Middle School, we get back to the system we really wanted and away from this ultra-flex system that we seem to be having issues with,” says Scott.

Scott says says general contractor Hausmann Construction has been cooperative on the issue, and representatives from Hausmann, the original flooring manufacturer and installer, and a third-party inspector will be on hand when the current floor is removed to try to find out why it has had issues.

The $121,400 project will be paid with money withheld on the expansion project contract pending completion of punch list items, less any amount paid through insurance.

Work is expected to start in mid-March, with completion sometime in May.