Contractor burned in Friday evening accident at Western Sugar factory

Western Sugar confirms a contractor hired to clean evaporator units was injured in an accident Friday evening at the Scottsbluff factory.

Western Sugar Director of Media Relations Heather Luther says a contractor with Rocky Mountain Specialty Services, which has offices in Wyoming and other locations, was burned in the accident. The worker was taken to Regional West Medical Center according to Valley Ambulance, but Luther says he is now at a hospital outside the area.

The name of the worker is not being released due to health privacy rules. An OSHA spokesman in Omaha told KNEB News they will be investigating the incident.