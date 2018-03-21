Contractor: Forensic engineer investigating roof collapse

A forensic engineer is conducting an investigation into the collapse of a portion of the roof at Flyover Brewery in downtown Scottsbluff last month.

In a statement to KNEB News Anderson and Shaw Construction, the contractor doing the renovation of the building, says they will comment “when the final cause of the collapse has been determined.”

The statement says since the roof collapse February 28th, they have worked with the engineers and the owner of the building to “plan for a proper repair of the roof and to correct any problems with the existing structure.” Anderson and Shaw added the roof structure “has been verified to make sure any concerns stemming from the failure have been addressed and the building will be safe for future use.”

The statement says the project is moving forward with the contractors resuming work this week toward a July 1st opening.

All the workers inside the building when the collapse occurred managed to get out of the structure. One of those workers was injured and was taken to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.