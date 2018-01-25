Contractors attending pre-bid meeting today for Gering High project

The Gering School District and Hausmann Construction today are hosting potential contractors interested in participating in the Gering High School project.

Superintendent Bob Hastings says the pre-bid meeting involves a tour of the facility and an opportunity for contractors to ask questions and get the information they need in order to provide the best possible bids over the next few weeks. A bid-opening date is expected in mid-February and the first part of the project will begin in mid-March.

The early construction efforts will include the addition to the front of the building that will encompass the new kitchen, student commons area, entrance to the gymnasium, and secure entrance to the building. The spring construction will require relocating the main office and front entrance area toward the southeast corner of the building near the current cafeteria.

Hastings says they expect to occupy the newly constructed area in the early fall of 2018. Space to bring 9th graders up from the junior high, major physical upgrades to the HVAC system, and other renovations are also part of the $24 million project.