Convicted felon charged with attempted assault, robbery

A convicted felon who is accused of throwing a punch at two men with brass knuckles on his hand and allegedly robbing the victims has been taken into custody.

21 year old Zachery Adams of Scottsbluff is charged with attempted second degree assault, robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

Court documents say Adams challenged the two men to a fight on a rural gravel road September 3rd. The men told a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy Adams chased them after throwing the punch that missed them and eventually fled with the keys to the victim’s vehicle and what is believed to be money from the door of their car.