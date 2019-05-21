Cool Weather Delays Opening of Alliance’s Big Blue Bay Pool

Due to unseasonably cool weather, Big Blue Bay swimming pool in Alliance has postponed opening.

The City of Alliance is prepared to open the pool as soon as weather permits. Opening Day will be announced when water temperatures and air temperatures allow.

Summer Hours are as follows:

Lap Swim and 8 and under family 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.

Open Swim 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lap Swim and 8 and under family 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Family Hour (Tues–Saturday) 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Season passes for 2019 swimming season will be available at the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center ONLY from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Please bring an individual 1” x 1” photo of each individual person who will need a pass. If you do not have the necessary photos, they can be taken for a $2.00 per photo fee.

Prices for season passes are as follows: