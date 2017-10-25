Cooperation, regional partnership promoted at annual State of the Valley gathering

State and local officials promoted cooperative effort and following a regional economic development plan Wednesday during the annual State of the Valley luncheon.

Dan Curran, Nebraska’s Deputy Director of Economic Development, told the crowd of well over 100 that the cooperative efforts of panhandle leaders will produce results.

Curran said , “You see it in the communities that are successful, and I see a great regional partnership here. ”

Scottsbluff and Gering Mayors Randy Meininger and Tony Kaufman and Scotts Bluff County Board Chair Mark Masterton said they are following the recommendations in a regional economic development plan completed a few years ago.

One of those recommendations was to establish major industrial sites close to infrastructure. The officials say the 200 acres purchased along 21st Avenue has already started to pay dividends, emphasizing the state has referred four businesses to the twin cities in the last sixty days.