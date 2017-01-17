Copsey re-elected Gering School Board President; special election set

Brian Copsey will serve a third year as Gering School Board President after he was re-elected to the position by his colleagues Monday evening. B.J. Peters was elected Vice President of the board.

The Board also approved a resolution calling for a special election March 14th to place a $24 million bond issue before voters .

The bond issue would pay for an addition and renovations to Gering High School as the district moves to a grade 9-12 configuration at the high school and moves 150-170 ninth graders to the 51 year old high school.

Working with architects, the school district’s Facilities Committee is recommending a proposed addition, upgrade to the HVAC system, a secure front entrance area, more common and cafeteria space and renovations to the media center and locker and weight room areas.

Gering is the only high school in the state with a current grade 10-12 configuration at the high school and grades 7-9 at the Junior High.