Coral Richards honored during final board meeting and reception

A retirement reception was held last evening for long-time WNCC Administrative Assistant Coral Richards after 58 years of service to the college.

Richards served in several capacities with the college, but most notable as the only Secretary of the Western Community College Area Board of Governors.

The board honored Richards at yesterday’s board meeting by naming the new boardroom, when it is completed as part of the college renovation, the Coral E. Richards boardroom. There was also a great crowd for the reception which didn’t go unnoticed by Richards.

Richards said, “I am totally overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from family and friends . It is a bittersweet moment I would have to say as I leave the college after all these years. I leave it in good hands and look forward to continuing to serve in some way.”

The board also designated Richards WNCC Administrator Emeritus during their meeting Wednesday.