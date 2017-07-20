Coroner: CSC student death apparent suicide

Dawes County Coroner Vance Haug says the preliminary investigation into the unattended death Tuesday of a Chadron State College student indicates suicide.

23-year old Aaron Eagle was found outside his Chadron residence around 2:00 pm with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Haug says the Chadron Police Department took witness statements and gathered information which, together with a review of the location, led him to find suicide as the likely cause of death, although all possibilities continue to be reviewed with an autopsy being done in Scottsbluff.

Eagle earned academic honors at CSC, including making the President’s List last fall with a perfect 4.0 GPA. He was also a vice-president of CAB, the Campus Activities Board.

The school released a statement calling Eagle’s death “a tragedy for his family, friends, and Chadron State College,” with its deepest sympathies going out to Eagle’s family and friends.

Director of College Relations Alex Helmbrecht says the school has licensed counselors available for students and employees to talk with both in situations such as this and those of a more personal nature.