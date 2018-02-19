Correction: Associated Press University Budget story

In a story Feb. 14 about state budget cuts facing the University of Nebraska, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the cuts

would force the closure of UNL Extension offices statewide. The cuts wouldn’t force closures statewide, but would close the Haskell Ag Lab in Concord and make a deep cut to the Rural Futures Institute. Both programs have UNL Extension components.

A corrected version of the story is below:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ University of Nebraska administrators, faculty members, students and their allies are imploring lawmakers to reject the state budget cuts proposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Supporters of the university crowded into a legislative hearing Wednesday in hopes of sparing the university from the proposed $11 million cuts in the current budget year and $23 million in the next budget year.

University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds says the cuts would force the elimination of academic programs in geography, art history and electronics engineering. The cuts also would force closure of Haskell Ag Lab in Concord and make a deep cut to the Rural Futures Institute. Both have UNL Extension components.

Lawmakers face a projected $173 million state revenue shortfall that they need to balance this year.