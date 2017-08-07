Corrections workers contract, landfill discussion on Commission agenda

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners will discuss the proposed landfill south of Morrill during their meeting this evening. Brian Bucks of Morrill and Rick Preston of Gering will discuss the issue at the beginning of the meeting that starts at 4:30 p.m.

The commissioners will also consider approval of a new three year union contract for the detention center employees, who have been working without a contract since the end of June last year.

Also on the agenda a flexible bus route update and discussion about the options for a transit manager and consideration of a letter of support asking the DOT to request proposals for a new operator of the essential air service route.