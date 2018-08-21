Council places additional sales tax measure on November ballot

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening approved placing a half cent LB-357 sales tax measure on the November 6th ballot for voters to consider.

The resolution specifies money raised from the tax can only be used for infrastructure projects. The additional tax is estimated to generate around $1.5 million annually.

City Manager Nathan Johnson presented the council with four different proposals to consider. The council agreed on a unanimous vote to a modified version of one of the proposals that will include using the tax for mill and overlay for streets including East and West Overland, Avenue B, and 20th Street.

The proposal includes upgrades to the city’s stormwater system, and a provision that would allow the city to help build an aquatic center being proposed by agroup of citizens on property south of Panhandle Coop along the Beltline Highway.