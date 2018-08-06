Council to consider placing tax proposal on ballot, Commission reconsiders Animal Damage contract

The Scottsbluff city council Monday night will officially consider a resolution to place a half cent sales tax before voters in November to fund infrastructure improvements.

The tax would raise an estimated approximately $1.8 million a year, and council members discussed a ten year time frame in the language before it would sunset or be reconsidered.

The council emphasized they needed ballot language that would be specific as to what the money would be used for, including repairs to major streets in the community and replacement of aging water lines.

The Scotts Bluff County Commissioners will also meet Monday evening and reconsider having the Chairman sign an Animal Damage Contract. The item was tabled at the last meeting because the commissioners did not feel they had enough information from Wildlife Specialist Matt Anderson. The county has partnered with the USDA for 20 years in the program, which helps residents eliminate troublesome pests and animals was tabled Monday. The county is being asked to provide its share of the cost, which is nearly $7,500.

The Commissioners will also be presented with a Parole contract by Corrections Director Joe Gaul.