Council to look at priorities, hear about occupation tax proposals

A strategy session Monday afternoon starting at 4:30 p.m. will kick off a busy night for the Scottsbluff City Council.

During the session, council members will work on an outline of their goals for the community, as well as spending priorities to meet those goals over the next year.

That will be followed by the council’s regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., during which there will be preliminary discussion on a pair of occupation tax proposals to help improve city finances.

The first would be a tax on restaurant sales. A previous study on that issue indicated a 1% tax would generate more than $300,000 for city coffers, not including food sales at bars, lounges and conference facilities.

The second proposal would be an occupation tax on cell phone service, but details on how much of a tax could be imposed and how much revenue it would generate have yet to be determined.