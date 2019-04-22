Country star Dylan Scott to perform in Scottsbluff

KNEB and the Midwest Theater have announced they are bringing rising country music star Dylan Scott to Scottsbluff in August.

The concert is set for Friday, August 16th at 8:00 p.m. at The Historic Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff

“We are really excited to work with The Midwest Theater in bringing in Dylan,” KNEB Station Manager Bill Boyer said. “Dylan Scott has been insanely popular the last couple years with a couple of smash hits with ‘My Girl’ and ‘Hooked.’”

Tickets for the show, presented by Allo Communications and Viaero Wireless, will go on sale Friday, May 3rd at 10 a.m. There will be an exclusive 24-hour presale for members of the Midwest Theater beginning Thursday, May 2nd at 10 a.m. Contact the Midwest Theater for more information on becoming a member of the Theater.

Tickets range from $35 to $45 depending on seat location. Those ticket prices include all applicable taxes and fees.

Tickets will be available online at www.midwesttheater.com, by calling the Midwest Theater Box Office at (308) 632-4311, or at the Midwest Theater, 1707 Broadway in Scottsbluff.

This is the first time that KNEB has partnered with the Midwest Theater to bring a concert to the historic downtown venue.

“KNEB and the Midwest Theater have a good history of producing concerts in the community, so we thought it’d be a great idea to team up and bring something even bigger to the theater,” Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes said.

KNEB also has tickets remaining to this year’s Oregon Trail Days Concert on July 13th at Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering, featuring Diamond Rio and Restless Heart. Those tickets are available online at www.kneb.com/tickets.