County board approves keno funding for Rebecca Winters grave site project

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners last night approved funding to assist with the project to move the Rebecca Winters grave site from it’s current location to Legacy of the Plains museum.

Following lengthy discussion on the propriety of the county’s involvement, the Board agreed to the expenditure of $2,100 from the community betterment portion of the county’s tourism keno funds.

Tourism Director Brenda Leisy said the funding that would go to the Friends of Rebecca Winters group would be used as matching funds for a grant by Mormon Historic Sites Foundation, which is not affiliated with the Mormon Church but helps memorialize historic Mormon sites around the country.

Supporters of the project told the panel the current grave site has been considered a historic tourism asset for the county for decades, and county involvement on even a small scale would not be inappropriate.