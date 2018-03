Scotts Bluff County Board Chair Mark Masterton is recovering at home from triple bypass heart surgery February 27th at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.

Vice Chair Ken Meyer made the announcement Monday evening, paraphrasing from a statement provided by Masterton and his wife Susan.

Meyer said Masterton was “appreciative of everybody’s well wishes”, is doing much better in his recovery and hopes to get back quickly.