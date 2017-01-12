County Board reaches general consensus on jail plan

It appears the Scotts Bluff County Board has reached a general agreement on a plan to address their jail overcrowding problem and be compliant with jail standards.

The commissioners Thursday tentatively agreed to a four million dollar plan that is approximately one third the cost of the $11 million expansion initially considered.

Board Chair Mark Masterton and Bob Johnson with Reilly-Johnson Architects in Denver are pleased the plan is supported not only by the commissioners but key staff at the jail .

The proposal will add a ten bed medical unit and relocate administrator offices while using the current administration office for eight work-release inmate beds, which separates them from the general population and reduces the contraband coming into the jail. The proposal also requires anyone entering the jail, including staff, to enter through a secure front entrance, which will have a magnetometer and monitors.

Masterton says the project will be paid for with $1.1 million from the county’s capital improvement fund and a $3 million bond, requiring an annual payment of just over $200,000 that is less than what the county is currently spending to transfer inmates to other facilities.

The board is expected to ratify the plan with a formal vote at their next meeting.