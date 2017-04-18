County Board receives financial options for Jail remodeling

The Scotts Bluff County Board took no action, but they did receive a couple of financial options to pay for the planned $4.5 million renovation of the County Detention Center.

Wes Bradish with RBC Capital told the board they could reduce the annual payment $80,000 on the 20 year bonds by putting up to $1.3 million from their capital improvement fund into the project. County Management Accountant Jerry Crable said he favored that option even though it would leave the county with only $400,000 left in the capital improvement fund.

But others, including County Treasurer Heather Hauschild, said the county should invest less money initially to stay flexible for major maintenance that might occur with all of the buildings the county owns.

Bradish said the favorable 3.39% rate can be locked in over the next sixty days whatever the commissioners decide to do, and there is a refinance option in five years.