County boards looking at gravel roads issues, discussing federal aid

The condition of county gravel roads and how to handle repairs are topics of discussion at a number of county board meetings this week.

In Sioux County Monday morning, commissioners were scheduled to discuss flood damage and potential federal aid in the wake of the Mar. 13 blizzard and subsequent weather.

Board member JW Geiser tells KNEB News says getting county roads back in shape will not be something that will happen overnight. “It’s going to be a process. We’re just starting to get into the wet season,” says Geiser, “So, there’s some of this that it could be quite a while before we’re able to take care of it because we can’t”.

Geiser says his county lost a part-time roads person a month ago and considered not filling the position, but that’s probably going to change. He says the roads department budget in his county had been tight past few years and had improved a little in 2019, but this disaster will have an impact moving forward.

Construction of county roads is also a topic of discussion slated for the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners Monday afternoon.