County Commissioners receive Gaul resignation, update on jail operations

The Scotts Bluff County Board was pleased with what they heard about operations at the county Detention Center following changes made April 24th.

The commissioners Monday night received a letter of resignation from Joe Gaul that had been submitted April 30th following his suspension with pay, and the installation of Sheriff Mark Overman as interim Jail Director.

Board Chair Ken Meyer tells KNEB News operations at the facility are going very well with the change. “It’s been a positive move. The Sheriff has brought some maturity and experience and the personnel have been very receptive,” says Meyer, “and I can’t thank him and Deputy Troy Brown enough for stepping up to the plate and helping us out.” Meyer also praised jail Program Director Vonnie Cotant for her assistance in the transition.

The facility is at 86% of capacity, with half of the 242 current detainees coming from jurisdictions that are paying the county to house them.

Commissioner Charlie Knapper tells us the board has received multiple reports of elevated morale and increased accountability since the Sheriff stepped into the new role.

Meyer tells us the board plans on continuing with Overman in his temporary role for a few months to allow for continued improvement in facility operations before moving forward on the issue of a permanent jail administrator.