County Commissioners sworn-in Thursday

The two men elected in November’s general election to serve as Scotts Bluff County Commissioners were sworn in Thursday in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

Glen Schleve replaces the retiring Steve Stratton on the board, and tells KNEB News he has spent time on a village board and has been on several different boards, but is looking forward to the challenges of being a County Commissioner.

Schleve says he sat in on a lot of board meetings last summer and fall and feels like he is ready to step up and help work through the challenges the County is facing.

Ken Meyer was also sworn after being elected to begin his third term as commissioner, having served on the board for the past 12 years.

Meyer doesn’t take it for granted that the people in Scotts Bluff County have continued to place their trust in him.

He says he equates it to having 36,000 customers out there they have to serve. Meyer says the County has many challenges. But he says they have a good Board with Glen coming on, and says his knowledge will be helpful as they deal with those challenges.

District Judge Randall Lippstreu administered the oath to both Meyer and Schleve Thursday morning.