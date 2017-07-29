County Fair begins with various events

The Scotts Bluff County Fair kicked off with a variety of events Saturday, July 29.

The day began at 7 a.m. in Scottsbluff at the Historic Saddle Club, where 4-Her’s were busy getting their horses ready for the Horse Show.

Addison Bowlin was among the many 4-H youth competing in the Horse Show.

“I’ve won two blues (ribbon) so far,” she said. “One in Showmanship with Eyota, which means greatness in Lakota and one that Braxton Buford got for showing my other horse.”

Burford showed the 24-year-old gelding for Bowlin, as she was showing her mare at the same time.

Burford also competed in Halter, where he has some tips for the event.

“Your toes need to be facing the opposite leg, you need to stand up still and don’t be lazy,” he said. “And you need to have a correct hold on your halter.”

Both Bowlin and Burford said they liked being in 4-H to have fun with others.

“4-H is a good experience,” Bowlin said. “In the winter time we stay in the clubhouse and have meetings and hard work. We learn new things from demonstrations, like proper grooming and we get to ride outside when its warmer out.”

Also going on in Mitchell was the 4-H Shooting Sports Fair Shoot.

Youth participated in traditional BB gun, air rifle, air pistol, .22 steel target, .22 silhouette competition and archery.

Brad Wagner, 4-H superintendent for archer said the archers really enjoy shooting a variety of targets.

“We have everything from a stegosaurus to a mountain lion and our local coyotes,” he said. “The variety keeps their interest.”

The archers shot at targets from 15 to 20 yards away.

Saturday morning rounded out with the annual Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade held in downtown Mitchell.

The event had 70 plus entries and families came out with their children to see the entries and gather candy thrown from the floats.

The fair continues Sunday with the Dog Show at 8:30 a.m. and on Monday is the Swine Market show at 8 a.m. followed in the afternoon by the Companion Animal show.

Tonight, July 29, is the Mexican Fiesta at the Mitchell Fairgrounds at 8 p.m. with Rogelio Martinez and Herencia Del Pueblo. Tickets are $25 at the door.