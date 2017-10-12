class="post-template-default single single-post postid-265508 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

County officials look ahead at 2018 legislative session

BY Ryan Murphy | October 12, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
County officials look ahead at 2018 legislative session
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

County employees from across the state convened at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center today for the  Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) annual Legislative Conference.

Banner County Commissioner Robert Post says this is the first year where the NACO past president gets to select the location, and was excited to showcase Western Nebraska to people from across the state.

Keynote speakers for today’s event included Panhandle Senators Steve Erdman and John Stinner.

The conference allowed roughly 75 different elected officials to get together, look at legislative bills that have been proposed, and have a discussion about the impact and effects they could have in offices around the state.

“The counties did a lot of cleanup work last year, and the legislature was good to help us to get through that process,” explains Post. “So as far as issues for the counties, we really don’t have too many, we have a couple to present.”

Sessions that were in today’s conference included “Testifying 101,” where County Employees learned how to select, present and follow up on legislation presented to the Unicameral, and a session on how County Boards can consider determining the next four year’s of county officials’ salaries.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments