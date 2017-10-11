County Planning Commission recommends controversial change in zoning regulations

The Scotts Bluff County Planning Commission Tuesday evening unanimously recommended a controversial change in the county’s zoning regulations.

The amendment removes the word temporary from conditional use regulations for agricultural zoned districts when it applies to concrete and asphalt batch plants. The change is crucial for Redi-Mix firm Croell Inc, which purchased 365 acres of land three miles east of Scottsbluff for a sand and gravel operation.

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson says he wanted to make sure Croell had the ground “for the foreseeable future” and did not have to apply for continuing temporary conditional use permits.

Most of the over two dozen people in the room Tuesday night opposed the amendment, claiming eliminating the word temporary from the regulation removes limits for industrial activity in ag districts

Yarrow Corymb is a member of a family who has an organic health farm next to the land purchased by Croell. Corymb said taking the temporary out of the regulation “enroaches” on the ag community, adding they don’t see concrete as a plant you grow or an animal you raise.

The opponents also maintained Croell should ask for a change in zoning to industrial rather than amend the current regulations to achieve “backdoor” compliance for their project.

The commission’s recommendation must still be approved by the county board and Croell will still need to gain an actual conditional use permit from the county before beginning operations.