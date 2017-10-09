County Planning Commission to address regulations that could impact Croell project

A public hearing before the Scotts Bluff Planning Commission to amend Scotts Bluff County’s conditional use regulations in an agricultural district could have an impact on Croell, Incorporated’s plans to locate a sand and gravel operation three miles east of Scottsbluff.

Under the amendment being proposed asphalt and concrete batch plants would be allowed as a permanent conditional use in the agriculture zoned district compared to a temporary use at the present time.

Croell purchased 365 acres of land east of town from the city of Scottsbluff for $548,000. The land is zoned agricultural and Croell plans to build a Redi-Mix plant, a possible future asphalt plant, and their regional offices on the property while employing 15-20 full-time people.

Opponents of the purchase have cited environmental and road issues plus impact to the area’s domestic water supply and an adjacent organic health farm. They also claim the operation could be located where the infrastructure is already established.

Supporters of Croell’s efforts point to the jobs and the additional competition that Croell would provide for asphalt in the region.

The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m in the County Commissioners Room.