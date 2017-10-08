County Planning Commission to conduct preliminary review of Croell sand and gravel plans

A request for a conditional use permit to accommodate plans by Croell, Inc. to locate a sand and gravel operation three miles east of Scottsbluff will have a preliminary review by the Scottsbluff Planning Commission Tuesday evening.

Croell purchased the 365 acres of land from the city of Scottsbluff for $548,000. Croell plans to build a Redi-Mix plant, a possible future asphalt plant, and their regional offices on the property while employing 15-20 full-time people.

Opponents of the purchase have cited environmental and road issues plus impact to the area’s domestic water supply and an adjacent organic health farm. They also claim the operation could be located where the infrastructure is already established.

The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m in the County Commissioners Room.