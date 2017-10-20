class="post-template-default single single-post postid-266974 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

County Surveyor arrested after Tuesday night standoff

BY Kevin Mooney | October 20, 2017
(Scott Bosse appearing on KNEB's News Extra earlier this year) Strang/RRN/KNEB

Scotts Bluff County Surveyor Scott Bosse was arrested Tuesday night at his rural Mitchell home on a felony firearm charge after a standoff with authorities.

Scotts Bluff County Chief Deputy Troy Brown says deputies were called to the scene to assist Game and Parks Conservation officer Scott Brandt, who went to the home to talk to Bosse about an alleged wildlife violation. Brown said Brandt approached Bosse outside the home, but Bosse then went inside, and the standoff began.

The Nebraska State Patrol was called to assist and after five hours of negotiations, Bosse came out and was taken into custody on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and obstructing Police.

Bosse is free on 10 percent of $60,000 cash bond.

