County’s flexible bus route to be operational by January 10th

Scotts Bluff County and their consultants on the planned flexible bus route are moving toward getting the project operating by the projected start date of January 10th.

Corrinne Donahue with consultant Olsen and Associates says there will be plenty of places where local residents can get on the bus to get to their destination. Donahue says there will be over 130 stops in Scottsbluff, Gering, and Terrytown, although exactly where the stops will be located is still being decided.

The commissioners Monday requested proposals for bus stop shelters, bike racks, schedule holders, signage and other items needed to implement the “Tri-City Roadrunner”, the tentative name for the service.

The Commissioners also decided to advertise the permanent Transit Manager position. Staff in the office and Commissioner Sherry Blaha pushed for Interim Director Sherry Hinze to be appointed. But the Commissioners said they didn’t want to set a precedent and followed the personnel policy in advertising the vacancy.

Federal and state funds are covering 80% of the $291,000 cost to get the route operational . Hinzee said the three communities, the county, WNCC, Wal-Mart and Regional West Medical Center have assisted with the 20% local share of the costs.