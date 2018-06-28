Couple travels from Seattle to view Pony Express Re-Ride

History rode through the Panhandle yesterday, beginning just west of Lyman. Roger Palmer a rider for the Pony Express Western Division, said the rider travel from Lyman to Bridgeport. He said he does it because it is fun, different and preserves the history of the Pony Express

Out to watch a piece of history pass by, were spectators from the surrounding communities and even some tourists. Sheila Jobb and Kevin Cuba from Seattle, Wash., were visiting Nebraska specifically to see the re-ride. Jobb said they were excited, and were glad to see it for the first time in their lives and were impressed it happened even in warm conditions.

Jobb had been researching Nebraska for another project when she read about the re-ride. Being horse lovers, they decided back in May to make the trip.

The couple will follow the Pony Express Trail and the riders until Gothenburg, before heading back west.

The Pony Express Western Division had 12 volunteers, carrying the mochilla across the western part of the Panhandle in 90 degree weather to riders waiting in Bridgeport for the next leg of the ride.