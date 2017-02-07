Court of Appeals rules against Gering father’s claim for survivor benefits

The Nebraska Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Northfield Retirement Communities and a ruling by the Workmen’s Compensation Court in denying survivor benefits for the family of a Gering woman who died of a drug overdose.

The Court ruled in an appeal filed by Michael Buckridge, who maintained his wife Kena’s death was accidental and not intentional, and that her daughter KaLeigh should get death benefits under the Workmen’s Compensation Act.

Kena had received a Workers Compensation award, a weekly disability check and had continued to receive treatment and pain medication for an injury she suffered while working as a nurse’s aide at Northfield Retirement in 2009. But following her 2014 death, the Workers Compensation Court denied survivor benefits, claiming there was sufficient evidence to support a determination of suicide, which in the court’s mind constituted willful negligence and barred any recovery of benefits.

Michael Buckridge emphasized the coroner had called the death accidental but the primary diagnosis at the hospital and by Kena’s primary physician was an intentional death. The Appellate Court agreed with the Worker Compensation’s Court ruling and affirmed the dismissal of Michael Buckridge’s appeal.