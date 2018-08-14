Court of Appeals upholds Crawford woman’s conviction

A Crawford woman who was sentenced to 12 to 22 years in prison for leasing the same pastureland to multiple parties in Sioux County has had her conviction and sentence upheld by the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

28-year-old Calinda Vantine was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison on convictions of Theft by Deception and Conspiracy, and an additional 2 years for a second count of Theft by Deception. In her appeal, she contended that her sentence was excessive and received ineffective counsel at trial.

Court documents show that Vantine received payments totaling $100,000 from eight victims in the land leasing scheme, and the court noted that she had a history of deceptive and theft-related actions.

In the court’s ruling, they declared that her the 12 to 22 years were well within state statutes for sentencing, and there was no merit for her claims that her trial counsel was ineffective.

Vantine will not be eligible for parole until February, 2023.