Court of Appeals upholds Scottsbluff man’s conviction and sentence

A 31-year-old Scottsbluff who is currently in prison on local convictions of Robbery, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and other drug related charges has lost his appeal to the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

Michael Valdez was arrested in January, 2017 following an attempted controlled buy conducted by the WING Drug Task Force. Valdez had approximately half a gram of meth to sell to the CI, but didn’t sell any drugs at that time.

Valdez also had warrants for his arrest, so once he got into the CI’s vehicle and they drove away, a traffic stop was attempted. Valdez got out of the vehicle with a gun in his hand, fled, and tossed the baggie of meth.

In is appeal, Valdez brought forth several assignments of error from the case, including denying the trial counsel’s motion to withdraw from the case, finding sufficient evidence for a conviction, and imposing excessive sentences.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeals found no reason to overturn any of the claims, and no merit to some of his assignments of errors. The high court affirmed both his convictions and sentences.