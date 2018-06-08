class="post-template-default single single-post postid-316363 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Court upholds conviction of Scotts Bluff County murderer

BY Ryan Murphy | June 8, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Court upholds conviction of Scotts Bluff County murderer

The Nebraska Court of Appeals has upheld the 2nd Degree Murder conviction of William Reed.

Reed was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison last April for the 2016 stabbing death of his brother Christopher.

In his appeal, he argued that that the court erred in receiving the entirety of a video recording his arrest, transport and visit to the ER as evidence.

Reed also argued there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction for 2nd degree murder.

The Court of Appeals looked at the case, and upheld Reed’s prison sentence.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments