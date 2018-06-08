Court upholds conviction of Scotts Bluff County murderer

The Nebraska Court of Appeals has upheld the 2nd Degree Murder conviction of William Reed.

Reed was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison last April for the 2016 stabbing death of his brother Christopher.

In his appeal, he argued that that the court erred in receiving the entirety of a video recording his arrest, transport and visit to the ER as evidence.

Reed also argued there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction for 2nd degree murder.

The Court of Appeals looked at the case, and upheld Reed’s prison sentence.