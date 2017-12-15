Cousins accused of holding woman at gun point at Lake Minatare home

Two Scotts Bluff County men have been charged for allegedly holding a woman against her will at gunpoint and threatening to kill her.

47-year-old David Barraza and 43-year-old Daniel Barraza are charged with: Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, First Degree False Imprisonment, and Terroristic Threats. David Barraza is also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Court documents say that on Friday December 8th, the victim was asked by a female for a ride to a home near Lake Minatare. When she arrived, she was given a stack of $100 bills and was told to count it and put it into bundles. She did so and placed the money on the couch.

The following morning, the woman gave David Barraza a ride to town. When they returned he asked her where the money she left on the couch was.

When the money wasn’t located, David reportedly threatened the woman and said “he was not afraid to bury her in the backyard.”

Later on, Daniel Barraza walked into the room with the bundle of money, but accused the victim of stealing a small amount of money. She denied taking any cash, but offered the less than $100 that was in her wallet if they would just let her go.

Instead, court documents say that Daniel began threatening her, and said he was not afraid to cut off a piece off of her body. He said he would start with her fingers to “show her a little bit of pain,” and then maybe she would start telling the truth.

Daniel then reportedly said, “I will shoot you in the ******* head and bury you in the yard, like you are a ******* plant.”

During that time, David Barazza left the room and came back with a gun; emptied it, placed one bullet back in the cylinder and then spun the cylinder and pointed at his own head.

The victim said that Daniel told her that, “If that kills him, I’m going to beat….you until you stop breathing.”

David pointed the gun at his head briefly, and then pointed the gun straight up in the air and pulled the trigger twice, but no bullet went off.

He then pointed the gun at the floor in front of the victim, pulled the trigger, and the bullet fired.

David then reportedly filled the gun with bullets and pointed it at her and threatened to shoot her multiple times over the next few hours.

The victim was allowed to leave after approximately four hours, and when she finally made contact with police she advised that the cousins were in possession of one ounce of methamphetamine, and the money she had counted was going to be used to purchase more meth.

A warrant for their arrest was issued earlier this week, and was served on Thursday. The two men are scheduled to make their first appearance on the charges on Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Bond has been set at $350,000 at 10% for David Barraza, and $250,000 at 10% for Daniel Barraza.

Back in 2015, David Barraza was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison on a felony drug distribution charge; he was released on July 2, 2017.

On Wednesday, the Scotts Bluff County SWAT team served a warrant at the home where this incident was reported to have happened. During the execution of the warrant at the home, authorities made contact with 24-year-old Shaya Prime.

In Prime’s backpack, investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun that was stolen from Alliance. Authorities also say that while serving the warrant, Prime attempted to destroy evidence, including methamphetamine and a glass meth pipe.

She was arrested on the charges of: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Destruction of Evidence, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.