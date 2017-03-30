Crawford felon arrested on weapons charge

A 25-year-old convicted felon from Crawford is facing a felony charge stemming from a Tuesday night altercation near the Chadron McDonald’s.

Chadron Police say they received a report about an disturbance where a handgun was displayed. They tracked down the vehicle to the Chadron Wal-Mart, and detained three males that were in the car.

Police say one passenger was carrying a pistol, and also found a loaded .45 caliber handgun and ammunition in the center console. Passenger Joshua Pedrick, who is a convicted felon and registered sex offender out of Dawes County, was arrested and charged with: Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person. That charge is a Class ID Felony, and is now being held at the Dawes County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Pedrick was released from prison last March after serving an 18-24 month sentence for a conviction of Enticement through an Electronic Communication Device.